Pervert Davy Tweed at centre of alleged buried baby probe after wooden cross found

Deceased rugby player Davy Tweed is at the centre of an alleged buried baby probe which is being launched by the PSNI, the Sunday World has learned.

The police investigation centres around a small wooden cross which it's claimed was erected by Tweed near his family farm in north Antrim.

In response to a Sunday World inquiry, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police can confirm they have received information relating to historic sexual abuse in the Dunloy area. An investigation is underway and inquiries are ongoing. There are no further details at this time."

Tweed's stepdaughter Amanda Brown-Tweed yesterday welcomed the police investigation, saying: "As children we heard stories. It has nothing to do with us, but it's a matter of public interest and it should be properly investigated."

And locals also say they will be pressing the police to reveal the full story behind what some of them believe is the suspected final resting place of an infant.

"The full Davy Tweed story needs to come out now. There is much more to it than was revealed in court. And this cross is as good a place as any to start," a north Antrim resident said.

Dunloy residents who spoke to us this week have even gone as far as to suggest the cross may mark the spot where Tweed secretly buried a stillborn child.

A long and at times arduous investigation by the Sunday World finally uncovered this week the remote spot, where Tweed is reported to have erected a plain 3ft wooden cross.

Earlier this week, Hazel McAllister - Tweed's younger sister by three years - who grew up with him, said she too would like to see an investigation.

Hazel was one of 10 Tweed siblings reared on a farm at Galdanagh Road, three miles from Dunloy.

Hazel, speaking from her Ballymoney home, said: "What I can say is that there were certain fields we weren't allowed to enter.

"I sometimes wonder how much more there is to come out about him.

"And I'm actually feeling a bit sick when I think about this.

"It's like a Pandora's box and if it's there, it should be opened. If you've secrets to hide, then you shouldn't have a Pandora's box."

A four-time Irish rugby international, Davy Tweed died in a single vehicle crash three months ago after falling from his motor bike at a road junction on the north Antrim coast.

The accident happened in perfect weather conditions at an intersection linking the Whitepark and Tully Roads, near the whiskey-producing village of Bushmills, on October 28.

It is understood the 61-year-old former DUP and TUV politician collided with a fence post after he lost control of his powerful bike.

In 2012, Tweed, a father and stepfather of five daughters, was jailed for eight years when he was convicted on 13 counts of child sex abuse. Two of his girls gave evidence against him.

And we can reveal today that three of the offences for which Tweed was sent down took place on the former family farm at Galdanagh Road, near Dunloy.

Four years later though, Tweed walked free from court when his conviction was quashed on appeal. His defence team successfully argued that the trial failed to properly address the jury over the so-called 'bad character clause'.

A previous sex abuse trial involving Tweed collapsed in May 2009 when he was acquitted. He had been charged with 10 offences against two young girls over an eight-year period.

This week, his sister Hazel also revealed how she became estranged from some of Tweed's associates because she didn't support her brother in court.

"You see, I never supported David - even though I went to see him in jail - but I didn't support him.

"I believe Davy's children. I'm friendly with them all. He used to always say, 'You'll change your mind. People are lying.' But I had a gut instinct about it and I always think it's best to go with your gut instinct.

"I don't believe in hiding anything."

It is understood the new police investigation into Tweed's sordid past will now focus on land near the former Tweed homestead, which borders the railway line linking Belfast and Coleraine.

It is believed PSNI officers from the Care Unit are keen to track down any locals with knowledge of the alleged incident.