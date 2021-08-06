Pest control expert makes pledge on Stephen Nolan’s show to help pensioner (86) with mice infestation in her home

Specialist offered to help during Friday’s Stephen Nolan Show

A pest control expert has offered to help an 86-year-old disabled pensioner whose home is overrun with mice.

The woman, known only as Jean, had revealed her plight to Stephen Nolan on his Radio Ulster programme, telling the presenter that she “couldn’t cope” with the infestation.

She explained the mice would crawl over her while she is in bed at night and they have eaten through her sofa.

On Friday’s programme, David Greer – who operates a pest control firm – pledged to visit the woman’s property and carry out the work for free.

"This is an exceptional circumstance. Mice are running up this lady’s arm. I would suggest to take 24 hours to trap and remove the mice,” he said.

"Who’s lifting the mice droppings? Who’s lifting the dead [mice] bodies?"

He continued: “We have offered to go to Jean’s house. I will bring our team down and sort it out for her to the best of our ability.

"We will fix all of the entry points and remove any nests or anything else.”

Jean accepted the offer, thanking David, adding: “That would be good.”

The Housing Executive has said it sent out a pest control specialist who laid bait traps in Jean’s home, and would continue to monitor the situation.

It is understood it can take two weeks for the bait traps to work and reduce mice numbers.

A pensioner has described how her home is infested with mice

Jean’s friend, Evelyn, told the programme it had been an ongoing issue since last year, with the Housing Executive also taking action then.

"She had to get rid of her bed, get a new bed, got all that done and a couple weeks later after they said, the traps had been all done, and the mice were away, her house was invaded with bluebottles {flies],” she explained.

"There must have been dead ones lying. So the [Housing] Executive’s not doing what’s right…. the whole house needs fumigated.”

Stephen Nolan said he had also been informed that Belfast City Council has creased all pest control services since the start of the pandemic.

"The Housing Executive are not normally pest control experts, it is Belfast City Council who would in normal times go into people’s homes and have the expertise to do so,” he said.

"And I am being told BCC have not resumed pet control, and that raises questions when it will resume.”

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive has previously said: “We continually engage with local community and political representatives and we monitor situations like this closely.

“In this case, we engaged specialist pest control services to inspect the property and they attended on July 30.

“Traps and bait have been laid in order to deal with any pests."

Belfast City Council has been contacted for comment.