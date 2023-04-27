Peta urges Balmoral Show to go vegan and change name to ‘Balmoral Grow’

Stop sheep shearing and bob for cabbages instead, activists suggest

Peta's proposed new logo for the Balmoral Show - 'Pip' the Greasy Pippin apple

Animal rights group Peta has urged the organisers of the Balmoral Show to “transition to a vegan event”.

The Balmoral Show is Northern Ireland’s largest annual agri-food exhibition and last year attracted over 100,000 visitors across four days.

This year it will run from May 10-13 and is set to include livestock shows, trade stands, a locally-sourced food pavilion, family entertainment, international show jumping and the sheep shearing championship.

Peta, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has suggested the introduction of new “family-friendly activities such as a vegan Ulster fry competition, a potato beauty pageant, and bobbing for cabbages”.

The non-profit organisation also said that it will send a letter to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) president, Christine Adams, encouraging her to rename the event to the Balmoral Grow to help showcase Northern Ireland’s diverse crop farming.

Peta further designed a new logo for their proposed event featuring a Greasy Pippin apple mascot called Pip, to highlight Northern Ireland’s national fruit.

Dawn Carr, vice president of vegan projects at Peta, said: “Instead of cruel sheep shearing, show jumping and food that has been cut or expelled from an animal’s body, the new Balmoral Grow could celebrate Northern Ireland’s hard-working plant-based farmers and delicious, locally-produced vegan fare.

“The change will support arable and horticulture farmers and help protect the environment by highlighting all the fantastic crops that can be grown in Northern Ireland, from oats to apples.”

A statement from Peta also said: “Currently, the show involves over 3,500 non-consenting animals, who are tied up, pulled around, roughly handled, and forced to compete in spectacles like dangerous show jumping.

“Animal agriculture is a leading cause of environmental destruction, as it requires massive amounts of land, food, energy, and water while emitting huge quantities of greenhouse gases.

“Researchers at the University of Oxford recently determined that current agricultural systems make it impossible to meet climate commitments even if all other sources of greenhouse gas emissions were eliminated. Peta offers a free vegan starter kit for those looking to make the switch to vegan meals.”

In response, RUAS, which organises the Balmoral Show, said that it “works to promote the agricultural industry throughout the province”.

It added: “Agriculture is one of Northern Ireland’s leading industries and the RUAS, through events such as the Balmoral Show, aims to champion all that is great about this cornerstone industry.

“Animal welfare is central to our show and we have rigorous policies and procedures in place across all elements of our show to safeguard and protect our exhibitors, staff, visitors, volunteers and all animals involved.”

Peta has also recently called for the Royal Highland Show in Scotland to only promote plant-based produce, and again urged its organisers to change the name to the Royal Highland Grow.

The Countryside Alliance said the move was an attempt to “ravage personal freedom”.