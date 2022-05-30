Peter Bartlett: Fresh appeal made for missing Co Fermanagh man four years after disappearance

Peter Bartlett had planned to stay in a camper van in France before going missing in 2018.

Peter Bartlett from Co Fermanagh went missing in 2018.

The family of a Co Fermanagh man who went missing four years ago have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Peter Bartlett (82) from the Belleek area was reported missing by his family in July 2018, when he was aged 79.

It’s believed that he had been travelling to a campsite in France when he went missing.

His family have now issued new photographs in the hope it will jog the memories of any who may have seen him.

Inspector Brown said: “It is now four years since Peter went missing. This period has been understandably tough for his family and friends.

“We believe that Peter boarded a ferry from Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland to Cherbourg in France on May 22, 2018 and was due to check into a campsite, Ar Kleguer in St Pol de Leon in France, to stay in a campervan he had previously left there.”

There were no further sightings of him after this, and his family then registered him as a missing person.

Peter is described as being approximately 5’8” in height, of stocky build with blue eyes and grey hair.

Inspector Brown added: “We are still following a number of lines of enquiry, including enquiries with authorities in France, in an attempt to locate Mr Bartlett.”

The PSNI has asked Peter, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to contact 101, quoting reference 948 for July 25, 2018, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There is particular interest in anyone who had contact with him on or after May 22, 2018, was on the ferry that day and remembers him, or has any information as to his possible whereabouts.