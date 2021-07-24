Peter Jones (55) laid to rest after Lough Melvin tragedy

Fermanagh man Peter Jones, who tragically passed away on Lough Melvin on Wednesday.

The wife of Peter Jones, who died after getting into difficulties in Co Fermanagh’s Lough Melvin on Wednesday, done “absolutely everything” possible to try and save his life.

Mr Jones (55) from Derrygonnelly, was laid to rest on Saturday following Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Boho.

He is survived by his wife Martina, children Leigh, Nicola, Nathan, Naomi, Aaron and Ronan, his mother Teresa, and the wider family circle.

In a funeral notice, Mr Jones’ family said his death was deeply regretted by his loving family and friends, his colleagues at Tracey Concrete and everyone at Derrygonnelly Harps GAA.

His death was one of six to take place across Ireland involving open water.

During his Funeral Mass, Fr Cathal Deery said Mr Jones was a “fit” man who enjoyed running, cycling and camping at Lough Melvin.

Peter Jones' funeral.

“These hot sunny days of summer bring out the active and fun side in many of us but sadly as we know they pose challenges and risks as well,” he told mourners.

“I referenced that at the Masses last Sunday. Little did I know, sadly, that six people would have lost their lives in Irish waters by the end of this week.

“I acknowledge Martina that you did absolutely everything you could for Peter and while your experience, and indeed that of Ronan’s, is harrowing, thank God that you were both with him.

“I express great gratitude for the presence of Fr Seamus and for Bernard who were both there on Wednesday.

“I know you were both a source of great strength, comfort and support to Martina and Ronan.

“I acknowledge too the wonderful support from everyone at the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Heartfelt tributes were previously expressed to Mr Jones’ family following his death on Wednesday.

Independent councillor and family friend Bernice Swift, said his passing was “shocking” and “tragic”.

“Words can’t even express how deeply sorry I am that this has happened to one of the nicest fellas who ever walked the face of the earth,” she told The Impartial Reporter.

“Peter epitomised everything positive you can possible think of. He was gentleness and kindness personified.

“Everybody always had a good work to say about Peter and that’s certainly testament to the lovely person he most definitely was.”

Ms Swift added: “Peter was a very loving husband, son and brother. He was such a devoted father to his children, and a wonderful uncle and a great neighbour to one and all in our parish, most notably his commitments to Derrygonnelly Harps club, who are also deeply saddened at Peter’s devastating loss.”

Donations in lieu of flowers were asked to be passed on to the charity Air Ambulance NI via Damian McGovern Funeral Directors.