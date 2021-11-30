Peter Kyle profile: NI’s new Shadow Secretary replacing Louise Haigh an advocate for dyslexia and EU supporter

Northern Ireland is set to welcome a new political face in the coming days, with Labour’s Peter Kyle the new Shadow Secretary of State.

Mr Kyle was promoted to the role by party leader Sir Keir Starmer, having previously served as Labour’s Shadow Schools Minister since May of this year.

He replaces the outgoing Louise Haigh, who has been moved to the position of Shadow Transport Secretary.

Read more Louise Haigh denies her removal as Shadow NI Secretary had anything to do with her suggestion UK Government should be ‘neutral’ in border poll

The MP for Hove and Portslade, Mr Kyle, has been an MP since 2015 and has previously served as Shadow Minister for Victims and Youth Justice.

The 51-year-old is gay, has previously spoken publicly about his severe dyslexia and strongly supports the European Union.

In an interview with The Times, Mr Kyle revealed he has a reading age of eight-years-old and described how he took his A-Levels at the age of 25 having left school without any qualifications.

Mr Kyle was also critical of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and was one of the first MPs in the party to publicly call for the Islington MP to resign following the 2019 election result.

He backed challenger and former MP Owen Smith during his bid for the party leadership against Corbyn in 2016.

Despite being a relatively new MP, Mr Kyle does have experience in government, having worked as a special adviser in the Cabinet Office under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown during Labour's last spell in office.

The reshuffle carried out by Sir Keir has also seen former minister Yvette Cooper appointed as Shadow Home Secretary.

In a reshuffle of his front bench, Sir Keir said the move would give him a “smaller, more focused shadow cabinet that mirrors the shape of the government we are shadowing”.

"We must hold the Conservative Government to account on behalf of the public and demonstrate that we are the right choice to form the next government,” he added.

Louise Haigh was moved from her role just a week after being criticised for suggesting the UK Government should remain neutral in the event of a border poll.

The Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley made the comments on the border poll during an interview with Darren McCaffrey on the GB News channel.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Both the DUP and UUP criticised Ms Haigh’s comments, which undermined Sir Keir who said earlier this year he would campaign for Northern Ireland to remain in the UK.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, Ms Haigh said: “Can put this one to bed right now: I was not moved for restating a 25-year-old Labour Party policy.”

Ms Haigh has been moved to the position of Shadow Transport Secretary.

She said it had been an “incredible honour” to serve as the Shadow Secretary of State.

“I have met the most amazing people, committed to building peace and relationships across these islands,” she continued.

“And such a privilege to defend Labour’s legacy on the Good Friday Agreement and its vision for a shared future.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content