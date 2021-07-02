Peter Reid tributes: friends hail victim of tragic accident as ‘one of the best’

A man who died in a tragic accident on the Ballyrobert Road on Thursday has been named by police as Peter ‘Speedy’ Reid.

Police said the 52-year-old was from the Islandmagee area.

It is believed he became trapped underneath an oil tanker during the incident which happened at around 1.50pm on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident, with witnesses asked to contact them using 101 and quoting reference 974 01/07/21.

A number of people have paid tribute to the popular motorcyclist online.

Eugene Haveron said: “Was just out a few weeks ago out on the bikes for a run with him after all these years, we stopped in Ballygally carpark for half an hour on the way home and chatted about our younger days and our life in general. Tonight I’m a sad man and God rest you Speedy, you were one of the best. I will miss you mate I'm totally gutted.”

Donna McMaster wrote: “Can not believe this sad news, l had the pleasure of working with Peter. Gentleman, may he rest in peace.”

Patricia Craig added: “Cannot believe after 30 years I will never see or speak to you again, xx RIP Speedy Reid, till we meet again.”

The latest death marks the third Northern Irish person to be killed in tragic circumstances in the last week.

Separatelt, a man who died in a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh on Tuesday will be buried on Saturday.

Terry McCarty passed away following a one-vehicle crash on the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt, Enniskillen at around 3.45am.

Police said Mr McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene.

A funeral notice said that Mr McCarty was from Loughside Road, Garrison, Co Fermanagh and is survived by his grieving wife Heather, daughters Eimear and Niamh, mother Bridie and others in the family circle and many friends.

Social media tributes to the father-of-two, described him as "a hard working man" and a "lovely man" who was "a pleasure to know".

Requiem Mass for Mr McCarty will take place at Mary, Queen of Peace Church in Garrison.

Interment will follow afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Laoise Nolan (22) was killed in a collision on the N3 in Belturbet, Co Cavan at around 12.40am on Saturday.

The Enniskillen woman, who is understood to have been a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision while four other people travelling in the car, also aged in their twenties, were hospitalised.

One man was taken to Cavan General Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardai are still investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.