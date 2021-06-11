Peter Weir calls for restoration of Holocaust education programme 

Outgoing Education Minister Peter Weir has given his support to restoring a programme that teaches young people from Northern Ireland about the Holocaust.

In one of his final acts as minister the DUP MLA said he believed ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ should be funded so students could learn about the 6m Jews killed in Nazi death camps during WWII.

Millions of others also lost their lives in the camps due to Nazi persecution.

Mr Weir is set to be replaced by party colleague Michelle McIllveen next week following a reshuffle by new DUP leader Edwin Poots.

The programme is open to students aged 16-18 from schools across Northern Ireland and is run by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

As part of the project, young people hear directly from a Holocaust survivor, join a one-day visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau and share what they have learned with their schools and communities, ensuring that the lessons of the past are remembered.

Participants are given the opportunity to develop their historical understanding of the Holocaust and consider its relevance today.

Mr Weir said the programme was important for Northern Ireland "both in terms of education and good relations".

"I am keen to see a restoration of the programme so it is available to students here, and therefore I am delighted to confirm my commitment to its resumption," he said.

“It provides important opportunities for students to learn, first-hand, lessons from our collective history and apply them to their current context. The Holocaust Educational Trust has provided an important educational programme for students here for a number of years.

“While I appreciate that detailed funding arrangements will need to be finalised, a resumption of Lessons from Auschwitz programme provides an important historical perspective for how we live today. I would encourage schools and pupils to take up the chance to take part in the programme if the opportunity arises.”