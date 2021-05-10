Peter Weir promises £5m to help fund summer schemes

The Education Minister has set aside £5m for school summer schemes aimed at a programme of activities to provide much needed support to children and young people during July and August.

Announcing the funding at Carrickfergus Academy on Monday morning Peter Weir said the investment is a direct response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our children and young people.

“Eligible organisations will be able to provide a range of fun activities aimed at engaging and re-energising children and young people (aged four to 25 years) and those who generously volunteer their services as leaders,” the Minister said.

“I am confident that the summer youth activity programme will help support young people as society emerges from the impact of the pandemic. It will focus on supporting their health and wellbeing and in so doing help prepare them for their return to school in September after the summer holidays.

“I want to again thank the youth sector for their work in helping our children and young people through recent months as they look ahead to a brighter future.”

The focus of the programme will be on providing opportunities for children and young people to re-engage with their peers and enhancing health and wellbeing with an emphasis on the outdoors.

It will also seek to provide opportunities to reflect on their personal journey during Covid-19 using supportive and creative methods and enable parents, young people and others within the community to celebrate events and achievements to promote self-esteem and hope.

And it offers valuable opportunities for volunteers whose dedication, commitment and skills are vital in helping to deliver youth services to re-engage with young people.

The summer youth activity fund will be administered by the Education Authority’s (EA) Youth Service and will be open for applications from 5pm on Monday, May 10.

Any activities will be carried out in line with public health advice.

Applications to the fund will open later today for Education Authority registered local and regional youth service providers and other voluntary/community organisations.