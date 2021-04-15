Peter Weir urged to reconsider closure of Fermanagh school

The Education Minister has been urged by a member of his Stormont scrutiny committee to make an exception, after Peter Weir closed a school in Co Fermanagh.

St Mary's High School in Brollagh, which has fewer than 70 pupils, was informed at the start of March that it would close on August 31 "or as soon as possible thereafter".

Last year it reported a budget deficit of £1.8m and had been threatened with closure three times since 2014. Integrated status has been proposed as a way to remain open.

Making the decision last month, North Down MLA Mr Weir said: "I do not believe the case for transformation for change can be approved as it is not robust enough to justify.

"Despite the great efforts of people locally, it is clear to me that on a number of grounds the school is unsustainable and that discontinuation is ultimately in the best interests of local students."

The Education Authority, the Controlled Schools Support Council and the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education had opposed the integration proposal, expressing concerns that included the effect it would have on the wider integrated sector.

But addressing yesterday's meeting of Stormont's Education Committee, Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said he had been left bitterly disappointed.

"It's disappointing that the minister is going ahead with his original decision," he said.

"The view that I have is that one size doesn't fit all. There have to be some exceptions to the rules (on area planning).

"I think we need to have a discussion with the minister about how he proceeds on that basis.

"The minister has made the decision to close the school. It's not going to affect him politically in that area. That's always one of the drawbacks when you have an opinion that doesn't allow for any exclusion to or exception to the area plan."

Chair of the Education Committee, Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, said the Committee would now ask the minister for full clarity on arrangements for the pupils affected by the closure.

"It does create significant challenges," he said.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan added that an investigation into how area planning is affecting decisions on closures is needed.

"There are big issues around how this is being operated," he said.