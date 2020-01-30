Petition over 'potentially lethal' Moira road

Residents want the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to light up a "potentially lethal" road in Moira.

Station Road is the main route to Moira train station, but the DfI has told residents it will not light the road because there are not enough houses for it be considered an urban route.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition on the matter launched by Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor Owen Gawith.

The Alliance member for Downshire West said the department had repeatedly turned down his and other representatives' requests.

"It isn't a country lane, it's a major road from the town to the station," he added.

"All these towns converge on Moira station. All the commuters, all the children have to do that section in the dark (with) no lighting. For a pedestrian, (it's) potentially lethal."

The road is also used by commuters for parking, which councillor Gawith said made the pavement too narrow for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

The department was contacted for comment.