Petrol bomb attack in Donaghadee linked to UDA feud

Police at the scene of an arson attack in the Beechfield Drive area of Donaghadee on March 29th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident in Donaghadee.

It comes amid a spate of attacks which police have linked to a feud within the UDA in north Down.

Shortly before 9.50pm on Wednesday, March 29, officers received a report that a house in the Beechfield Drive area had been petrol bombed.

The fire was extinguished and there was no one in the property at the time.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Enquiries are continuing, and at this stage, it is believed that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area this evening and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries, to call 101, quoting reference number 2055 of 29/03/23.”

