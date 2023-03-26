Petrol bomb attack leaves property with smashed windows in Newtownards

A property has been left with smashed windows following a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Saturday evening.

No-one was hurt, but the bomb also caused damage to the front of the Dicksonia Drive house.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At approximately 10.15pm we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Dicksonia Drive area of the town.

“Officers, along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.

“A number of windows were broken and extensive damage was caused to the front property.

“Luckily no one was at home at the time of the attack, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.