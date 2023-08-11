Petrol bomb attack on Co Londonderry house condemned by police as ‘reckless’

A property has been damaged in Coleraine following a petrol bomb attack in the town in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened before 2am at the property in the Laburnum Place area of the Co Londonderry town.

The PSNI confirmed no one was injured in the attack and condemned it as “reckless”.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Just after 1.40am, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been lit and thrown through the front window of a property in the Laburnum Place area.

“When officers attended, the fire had been extinguished.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this reckless attack, but extensive smoke damage was caused to the living room of the property.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire, or anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 95 of 11/08/23."