Petrol bomb attack on Coleraine house ‘could be linked’ to other incidents

The occupant of a house in Co Londonderry has escaped injury following a “reckless” petrol bomb attack – the tenth in Coleraine since April.

The property in the Loughanhill Park area was targeted at around 1.20am on Monday.

Police said the attack “could be linked” to other recent incidents in the Coleraine area.

A window was smashed and the front door was smoke damaged as a result of the incident which is being treated as arson.

A woman who was inside at the time managed to extinguish the blaze before emergency services arrived.

Gregory Campbell, the DUP MP for East Londonderry, condemned those behind the series of petrol bomb attacks.

He said police need to be open with the public to avoid unnecessary speculation.

“These attacks are wrong and need to stop. Police in the Coleraine area need to spell out what, if any, the connection is between this spate of ten petrol bomb attacks which have occurred in four months," he said.

"In the absence of a definitive police statement, a rumour mill will generate more uncertainty. Lives are at risk and the police need to act in conjunction with the local community before lives are lost.

“They need to indicate if there is a connection between these attacks and if there are underlying reasons behind them, they also need to spell out what they are doing to prevent further such attacks.

"Police action supported by the local community is the way to prevent attacks such as these from continuing.

“I want to see information coming forward to help with the investigations so prosecutions can be made.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned the latest attack and urged witnesses to contact police.

"This attack on a house in the Loughanhill Park area is wrong and I condemn it,” she said.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident, and I would urge anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.

"This is the latest attack of this nature in Coleraine over recent months, I will be meeting with the PSNI in the coming weeks and will be raising these incidents with them."

A petrol bomb was thrown at a house at Loughanhill Park on August 11 and less than a week before that, a another was hurled into a living room in Glenvara Drive, causing a fire.

A mother of three was asleep in the living room of her Mossvale Park house when the property was petrol bombed on July 21.

PSNI Inspector Aaron Brown said yesterday: “We received a report shortly after 1.20am this morning, Monday, August 22, that a suspected petrol bomb had been thrown at the front of a property.

“A small window was smashed as a result of the attack and smoke damage was caused to the front door of the property.

“One person was inside the house at the time and was able to extinguish the fire with water prior to the arrival of police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences.

“The device has now been recovered for forensic examination.

“Our investigation into this morning’s suspected petrol bomb attack is at an early stage and we will be pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including the potential that it could be linked to other recent incidents in the Coleraine area.

“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace.”

He appealed for anyone with information to pass it to police.