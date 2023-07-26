Petrol bomb attack on house in Co Down condemned by unionist MLA Alex Easton

A petrol bomb attack on a house in Co Down has been condemned as “utter madness” by a unionist MLA whose parents died in a fire.

The property targeted in Holywood was not damaged after the bomb struck a lamp post.

It happened around 12.30am on Wednesday morning in the East Link area of the town.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“No damage was caused to the property, and thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist, to get in touch.”

Alex Easton MLA condemned those involved in the arson attack.

“This is utter madness,” he said.

"For some absolute mindless idiot to throw petrol bombs at someone’s property it is just pure evil and wrong and no matter whatever the reasons it is just not acceptable behaviour, as someone could be killed.

"Having seen what fire can do recently with the loss of my own parents, it horrifies me that someone could do such an evil act that could have killed someone and it needs to stop as it has no support within the local community.

"I would call on anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI so the evil individual involved can be caught, and brought before the courts before they kill someone with their reckless actions.”