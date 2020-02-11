Petrol bomb attack on Tyrone family a 'despicable' act

The house in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon which was attacked with petrol bombs

A petrol bomb attack on a Dungannon house which risked the life of a child and baby has been condemned as "disgusting and despicable".

It was reported that a woman was forced to lower the baby to safety from a first floor window using a car seat.

There was shock in the community after the family home in the Killymaddy Hill area was targeted just after 9pm on Sunday night.

A 34-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are expected to appear in Omagh Magistrates Court this morning, charged with a range of offences including arson, possessing a petrol bomb and throwing a petrol bomb.

Police said two males arrived at the property, including one who may have been armed with a knife, and threw a petrol bomb.

A garden bench was used to ram the front of the property, breaking a pane of glass, and a second petrol bomb was thrown inside.

The young children escaped unharmed as well as a man and woman who were inside at the time.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said: "This was a disgusting and despicable attack terrifying a young mother and her baby which could have resulted in either death or injury. Behaviour like this has no justification and cannot be tolerated in our society today.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to immediately contact the PSNI and help with their investigations."

Independent councillor Barry Monteith called the attack "scandalous".

"Everybody's in a state of shock, you could be dealing with an absolute tragedy," he said.

"It's just a totally reckless act and anybody involved in this activity is just scandalous in this day and age.

"To put a whole family's life in danger has left the whole community outraged."

Mr Monteith said the motive of the attack remained unclear. "We could have been dealing with multiple fatalities here," he added.

Detective Sergeant Robinson called the attack "a terrifying ordeal".

"This was a reckless attack which could have had a devastating impact, resulting in serious injury or worse," he said.

He added police were still working to establish a motive and have appealed for anyone with relevant information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1402 for February 9, 2020.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.