Petrol bomb damages house in Newry

It was reported that shortly before 7pm on Friday, a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Clanrye Avenue area.

The object did not ignite, but damage was caused to a living room window of the property, police said.

Scorch damage was also caused to the front door of the house, as it was set alight during the incident, which is being treated as arson with intent.

Shortly before 7pm, it was reported a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the area.

Enquiries are continuing and police are investigating a potential link between an earlier incident, in which a number of bottles were thrown at the property and a window was damaged.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1678 09/12/22. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .