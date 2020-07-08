Petrol bomb hurled at Crumlin house

The home in Crumlin which was damaged in a petrol bomb attack

A house in Crumlin has been damaged after a petrol bomb was thrown at it yesterday.

Police were alerted to a fire at the house in Glenfield Close at 1.55am.

PSNI officers attended along with firefighters, who extinguished the blaze.

The house, which was unoccupied, sustained damage to its front door, front hall and exterior.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw is urging anyone who was in the area between 1.45am and 1.55am this morning and saw anything suspicious, or who knows anything about this arson attack to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 135 of 07/07/20.

Members of the public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.