Petrol bomb ignites in living room of Coleraine house as residents slept

Residents of a house in Coleraine have escaped with their lives after a petrol bomb ignited in their living room as they slept.

The incident took place in the Glenvara Drive area of the town in the early hours of Friday morning.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Shortly after 3am, it was reported that the occupants of the house were asleep in bed when they heard a loud bang from downstairs.

“A petrol bomb was found alight in the living room, and the residents managed to extinguish the fire themselves, before colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene.”

He added: “The device had been thrown through the window, resulting in damage to the furniture, floor, and roof.

“Fortunately, the fire was contained and did not spread to any other parts of the house, or any neighbouring properties, and there was no requirement to evacuate any other residents living nearby.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident, however, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“However, this reckless attack could very well have resulted in serious consequences.”

Police are treating it as an arson attack, and have appealed for any witnesses or those with relevant information to call 101, quoting reference 151 of August 5.