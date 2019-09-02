Petrol bomb thrown at Dundonald flats

Police have appealed for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at flats in Dundonald on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Dungoyne Park area at 4.20pm.

Inspector Gavin McKenna said that police received a report that flats had been damaged by the petrol bomb.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries," he said.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident to please contact 101 quoting reference number 1504 of 01/09 /19."