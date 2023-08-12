Petrol bomb thrown at house in Ballycastle

Detectives are investigating after a petrol bomb attack on a house in Ballycastle on Saturday morning.

The device was thrown at the property in the Fogarty Crescent area before 8am, causing damage to a window.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Luckily no one was injured.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101.”

Police can also be contacted online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.