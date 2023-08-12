Petrol bomb thrown at house in Ballycastle

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Ballycastle in an early morning attack.

Police said they received a report in the Fogarty Crescent area at around 8am on Saturday.

They said damage was caused to a window but no one was injured.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist with inquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 411 of 12/08/23,” they said.