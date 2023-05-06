Petrol bomb thrown at house in Co Antrim in overnight attack
The incident was reported on Saturday morning
Liam Tunney
A home in Co Antrim has been targeted overnight in a petrol bomb attack.
“Detectives are appealing for information following a report that a petrol bomb was found outside a property in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday, May 6,” said a spokesperson.
“It was reported shortly after 11.10am that, sometime overnight, a window was smashed at a house in the Drumtara area. The smashed remains of a petrol bomb, which failed to ignite, were found on the ground outside.
“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with information to contact them.”