Petrol bomb thrown at house in Co Antrim

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in the Ballymoney/Armoy area on Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson said “At approximately 8.35pm, we received a report that a device had been thrown at a property in the Hillside Road area.

"Scorch damage was caused to a wall and a window was broken during the incident and thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have any information or CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist us, to call 101 and quote reference number 1827 of 11/10/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”