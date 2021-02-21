Petrol bomb thrown at house in Cookstown by masked man

Detectives are investigating after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Crossglebe area of Cookstown on Saturday night. Photos: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A police probe has been launched after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Crossglebe area of Cookstown on Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 9.55pm, just minutes after the weapon was thrown at the front of the property.

A woman in the house described hearing a loud bang and saw flames at the window, when she came to the front of the property she saw a masked man standing next to a car outside.

The man then dropped a bottle he had been holding and ran off.

Two occupants inside the property at the time of the attack were uninjured.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has condemned those responsible and said that people in the quiet Crossglebe area don’t want violence on their streets.

Mr McGlone added: “The thugs behind this attack, who were disturbed by residents during the incident last night, have nothing to offer this community. People here don’t want violence on their streets.

“I would encourage anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area shortly before 10pm on Saturday night to come forward to police.”

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and have appealed for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The PSNI are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a make fleeing the scene.

Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1908 for February 20.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.