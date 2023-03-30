Petrol bomb thrown at house in latest attack in UDA drugs gangs feud

A boarded up window of a property in Newtownards following an earlier attack (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Co Down in the latest attack linked to an ongoing feud between rival loyalist paramilitary drug gangs.

Detectives are appealing for information after the incident in Donaghadee, which is believed to be part of the recent dispute between drug-dealing factions of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

There have now been around a dozen attacks on properties in the Ards and North Down area in recent days, including a pipe bomb and several petrol bombs attacks.

There have also been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.50pm on Wednesday March 29, officers received a report that a house in the Beechfield Drive area had been petrol bombed.

“The fire was extinguished and thankfully there was no one in the property at the time.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage it is believed that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area (on Wednesday) evening and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries, to call 101, quoting reference number 2055 of March 29 2023.”

Police have increased their presence in the Bangor and Newtownards area in response to the recent UDA-linked attacks.

Two people have appeared in court on charges linked to earlier incidents.

Speaking before the latest attack, North Down Green Party councillor Rachel Woods said: “The criminals behind these incidents don’t care about local communities and the vast majority of local people who are trying to get by, live their lives and raise their families during tough economic times.

“They are only interested in making money for themselves, exerting coercive control over communities and harming people through the sale of drugs.

“The PSNI are increasing their presence locally and are trying to provide reassurance by allocating extra resources.

“This increased presence is welcome but these criminals are drawing PSNI resource away from preventing crime and detecting offenders across our policing area.”