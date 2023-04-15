Petrol bomb thrown at police patrol car in Londonderry

A petrol bomb was thrown at a police patrol vehicle in Londonderry in an incident the PSNI have described as “terrifying” for officers.

The incident occurred while officers were responding to a report in the Shearwater Way area of the city at approximately 10am this morning (Saturday) when man approached the car before throwing an object at the driver’s side window.

The man, who is described as being of slim build, and was dressed all in black, then proceeded to make off on foot.

No damage to the vehicle was caused however police have said it could have resulted in “in serious injuries to the officers in attendance or members of the public.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was a terrifying ordeal for the officers involved, completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

“We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice before doing so.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 560 of 15/04/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”