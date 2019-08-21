Petrol bomb thrown by crowds of young people during Belfast disorder

Crowds of more than 40 young people have gathered at the interface area between Hillview and Oldpark.

A petrol bomb has been thrown by a group of young people during disorder in the Oldpark area of north Belfast.

Police said at least one petrol bomb was thrown but there were no injuries or damage to property.

"There is absolutely no need for this ridiculous behaviour," said the SDLP councillor for the area Paul McCusker.

"I would urge all young people not to get involved and for parents to help us put a stop to this.

"This particular area has been unsettled for the past few months and local residents do not deserve this at all and I would appeal to those involved to stop it immediately."