Petrol bomb thrown through window of Co Antrim home

A petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Ballycastle. (Niall Carson/PA)

A petrol bomb was thrown through the window of a Co Antrim home in the early hours on Monday morning.

The four occupants of the house escaped without injury during the incident in Ballycastle.

Police received a report shortly before 2.30am that a window had been smashed at a house in the Leyland Court area and an object was set alight and thrown inside.

Damage was caused to the front window and the inside of the house as a result of the incident.

Police said a number of men were seen leaving the area in a silver coloured car.

"Police are working to establish a motive for the attack and would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or saw this vehicle," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 130 of 15/02/21.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."