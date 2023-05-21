Petrol bomb thrown through window of house in Co Down

Police have appealed for information about a petrol bomb attack in Co Down (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Co Down on Saturday.

At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area of Newtownards.

Officers attended but the fire had already been extinguished.

Nobody was injured in the attack.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is being treated as arson endangering life with intent and officers are investigating a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the fire.

“Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with inquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2027 of 20/05/23.”

It is understood the incident is not linked to an ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs in Ards and North Down.