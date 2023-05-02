Petrol bombs thrown at a property in Newtownards

A number of petrol bombs have been thrown at a house in Newtownards.

Police say a property in the Weavers Grange area of the town was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday.

A dark coloured vehicle has been described as being involved in the incident at around 4.30am.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noted any persons, vehicles or anything suspicious in the area at the time, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 163 of 02/05/23.

A police spokesperson said a primary line of inquiry is that this arson attack is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drug gangs across Ards and North Down.