Petrol bombs thrown at Co Antrim flat

Police at the scene of a petrol bomb attack in Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill following a petrol bomb attack.

Two petrol bombs have been thrown at a flat in Co Antrim.

The petrol bombs were thrown at a ground floor flat in Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

One of the devices smashed through the living room window and landed in the room. A male occupant managed to put out the fire.

SDLP Councillor Eugene Reid condemned the attack.

The Ballymena councillor said: “I strongly condemn this reckless attack which could have seriously injured people.

"This kind of criminality will not be tolerated. Those behind this attack have nothing to offer the people of North Antrim and have put our community at risk.

“I have been in contact with a number of concerned residents following the incident and I will continue to work with the whole community to send a clear message that this is not the will of the people in North Antrim.

“I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2018 22/01/20.