Petrol bombs thrown at house in Coleraine

The PSNI are investigating after two petrol bombs were thrown at a property in Mossvale Park, Coleraine shortly after midnight this morning.

The devices caused scorch marks to the front door and a window. Detectives have said a motive for the attack has yet to be established and are appealing for information.

They have asked anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should “call 101, quoting reference 14 11/07/22.

