Petrol bombs thrown at police after crowd of 40 gather in Derry

Incident branded 'unacceptable' by PSNI official

Police officers were targeted in a petrol bomb attack in Derry after the PSNI attempted to disperse a crowd of around 40 people on Monday evening.

The incident took place at the Tullymore Road around 7.20pm.

Police said officers had been attending the scene and had helped disperse those present and a number of items, including wooden planks and iron bars had been seized.

CCTV footage of the incident is now being examined.

“As police were in the area, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown towards a parked police vehicle but did not strike it," a statement said.

"Masonry was thrown at a police vehicle at it during the incident. Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries."

They said the actions of officers had "helped to prevent further disorder" and the seizure of the items also quelled "any potential unrest which may have impacted the local community".

The PSNI spokesperson added: “We will continue to work alongside local representatives and partner agencies, but it is disappointing that some people continue to disregard our repeated warnings.

“Those people who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities."

The PSNI underlined the importance of parents and guardians speaking to young people and knowing where they are going and who they are with.

"Young people must understand the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record," it was stressed.

“Police officers are now reviewing the latest CCTV recordings to identify those involved. Where appropriate, we will make arrests and put people before the courts.”