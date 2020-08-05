Petrol bombs thrown at police during disturbances in Derry

The disorder broke out on Wednesday evening

Police officers were attacked with petrol bombs during disturbances in Londonderry.

The missiles, including paint bombs, were thrown by a crowd of youths while police dealt with a suspicious object left on the Skeoge Road on Wednesday evening.

A councillor said vehicles were also hijacked and set on fire.

It comes following the hijacking of delivery vans and a bus in the city on Tuesday.

Police urged residents to stay indoors, and appealed to those in the area to leave.

The security alert ended with the device found to be an "elaborate hoax" which was taken for examination.

Sinn Fein Councillor Aileen Mellon appealed for calm.

“We have seen yet another night of trouble in Galliagh and more vehicles hijacked and burned," he said.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that people are being terrorised and do not feel safe in their own community.

“I am appealing for calm in the area and I call on those responsible to stop this reckless behaviour and get off the community’s back.

“My thoughts are with those impacted by these attacks and the people of Galliagh who are crying out for this activity to stop.

“Galliagh is a proud community and will not be dragged down by the actions of a minority who are hell-bent on destruction.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.