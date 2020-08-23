Petrol bombs thrown at PSNI officers during Lurgan disorder

Police and Army Technical Officers in the Tarry Drive area of Lurgan following the discovery of a suspicious device. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Several petrol bombs have been thrown at PSNI officers during ongoing disturbances in Lurgan.

It follows a hoax security alert in the town on Sunday morning that saw homes in the area evacuated.

PSNI Superintendent Wendy Middleton said: "Police are dealing with disorder in the Levin Road area of Kilwilke in Lurgan where a number of petrol bombs have been thrown at officers. "We would ask that drivers avoid the area at this time."

Earlier on Sunday, a suspicious device was found in the Tarry Drive area.

Police attended the scene and a number of residents had to leave their homes.

The device was examined by Army Technical Officers and later declared a hoax.

Superintendent Middleton said: "I understand the disruption this incident caused for local residents who had to leave their homes as our officers worked to make the area safe. I want to thank the local community for their understanding and patience.“I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to call us on 101, and quote reference number 64 of 23/08/20." "You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org"