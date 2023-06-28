Petrol bombs thrown at two homes in Co Armagh

Police are appealing for information after two petrol bombs were thrown at houses in Lurgan.

The incident occurred at two residential premises in the Tannaghmore View area of the town in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported however the front door of one of the homes and guttery of the other were scorched in the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 77 28/06/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”