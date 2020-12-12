Pets aren't presents: animal charity issues Christmas plea

Northern Ireland animal welfare charity, the USPCA, is urging the public not to treat animals as presents this Christmas - nor as a surprise.

The charity said that every animal has its own set of intricate needs and they deserve a home that has given extensive consideration to this.

From feeding, grooming and exercising, to healthcare requirements - there are many areas needing thorough discussion.

USPCA Chief Executive, Brendan Mullan, said: " "It is completely unacceptable to take in a pet on an impulse - you need to ensure that the animal will receive the same care and attention as it did on day one"

The USPCA is also warning the public to be vigilant against the cruel puppy trade this Christmas.

Brendan said: "Since March there has been unprecedented demand for puppies as people found they had much more time on their hands. Unfortunately, this not only underpins our concerns around the public's understanding of puppies being a lifetime decision, but has also fed into the trade of unregistered illegal puppy farmers and dog dealers. They are capitalising on this demand and are exploiting the public with puppies reared in terrible conditions, with their only interest being the lining of their pockets."