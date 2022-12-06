Pets ‘do not come with a gift receipt,’ warns Northern Ireland animal charity ahead of Christmas rush to buy animals

People have been urged to do their research and purchase from an approved breeder

The USPCA is warning people to think carefully before buying a pet this Christmas

People thinking of getting a pet for Christmas have been warned by a leading charity that the animals “do not come with a gift receipt”.

The animal rights charity the USPCA said prospective pet owners should “think very carefully” whether they can adequately care for a pet and warned they have already seen a “notable increase” in people considering giving up their pets due to the cost-of-living crisis.

According to the USPCA, charities are already inundated with animals and said an increase in people giving up pets early in the new year “could only add to the strain on charitable services”.

Instead, the charity recommended people wait until after the festive period and seek to adopt a needy animal from a rescue centre or one of the many shelters across Northern Ireland.

Animal care and rehoming manager Deirdre McArdle said: “The USPCA has already seen a ‘sad rise’ in surrendered animals due to unforeseen circumstances.

“There has also been a notable increase in enquiries from people considering giving up their beloved pet due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“For the USPCA, every year we see a Christmas demand for puppies and kittens and our message is clearer than ever, please do not make this life changing decision on a whim.

“An animal is not a toy or a present, it does not come with a gift receipt.”

As well as warning against people buying a pet for Christmas, the USPCA also said people should avoid using the services of illegal puppy breeders “at all costs”.

“Illegal breeders are motivated by one thing and one thing only – greed – they have no concerns for the welfare of your potential pup,” Ms McArdle added.

“The conditions in which these pups are raised are appalling, from overbred bitches, used and abused for profit, to the cramped and disease-ridden enclosures.

People have been urged to do their research and purchase from an approved breeder

“No matter the temptation, please do not engage with these individuals. The message is out there, but we now need the public to take heed – we all have a vital role to play in helping end this horrific practice, otherwise it will remain a vicious cycle of cruelty and suffering.”

The USPCA instead encouraged people seeking a pet to consider taking some simple and sensible steps, including always seeing a puppy with its mother and litter, tot buying a pet from a car boot, the back of a van or a market stall.

Additionally, they said people should always ask if the person is a registered commercial breeder and if so, record the number from the local council registration document.

A spokesperson from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs added: “It is incredibly important that people fully appreciate the commitment involved in taking on a new pet in their household.

“Careful consideration is required to ensure you can adequately meet all an animal’s needs. Guidance on how to care for a pet is available on NI Direct.

“The temptation to get a new pup at Christmas can be quite considerable. However, prospective owners should always make sure they are aware of the responsibilities which come with dog ownership - either by checking NI Direct or contacting their local council.

“It is a criminal offence to leave an animal unattended and to fail to care for it properly. Owners could face prosecution for abandonment and imprisonment for up to six months, and/or a fine of up to £5,000.

“If a pet animal suffers because of abandonment, then owners could be prosecuted for animal welfare offences and face even tougher penalties of up to 5 years in prison.”