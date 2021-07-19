Pfizer vaccine to be offered to some children aged 12 and over in Northern Ireland

Only those with specific underlying conditions will be offered the jab

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be made available to some children aged 12 and over. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to children aged 12 years and over with specific underlying health conditions that put them at risk of serious Covid-19.

Following approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for the Pfizer/BioNTech, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has now updated its advice to enable 12 to 15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions to receive vaccination.

This currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities or who are on the learning disability register.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the decision had only been taken after “rigorous assessment” of both safety and effectiveness.

Children and young people - aged 12 years and over - who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will also be offered the opportunity to receive a vaccination.

Vaccination will also be offered to those young people who are within three months of their 18th birthday.

The JCVI also advised that those aged 16 to 17, who are at higher risk of serious Covid-19, should continue to be offered the vaccine.

Mr Swann said the announcement by the JCVI highlights the “important role” vaccines play in protecting people of all ages.

“The success of our vaccination programme in Northern Ireland has undoubtedly protected many people from serious illness and saved lives,” he added.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride, continued: “While the evidence strongly indicates that almost all children and young people are at very low risk from Covid-19, a small number of children and young people with underlying chronic conditions are at increased risk and will benefit from the protection offered by vaccination.”

JCVI does not currently advise routine universal vaccination of children and young people less than 18 years of age.

The Department of Health stated that more details on booking a vaccination appointment will be made available soon.