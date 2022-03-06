Pharmacy worker stabbed in hand with knife during north Belfast burglary

A member of staff at a north Belfast pharmacy on the Antrim Road was stabbed in the hand during a robbery.

The incident happened at the premises on the Antrim Road shortly before 5.20pm.

Police said a man entered the pharmacy armed with a hammer which he used to damage a plastic window in the building.

He then produced a knife and stabbed the staff member before making off towards Hillam Street.

The PSNI said nothing was taken from the pharmacy and the member of staff was treated for their injuries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “The man is described as being 6ft in height, of medium build and wore jeans, a dark coloured hooded jacket, brown framed glasses and a black facemask.

“It was reported he was confronted by another male as he left the pharmacy, when he again brandished his knife. Police would like to speak to this male to assist with their enquiries as part of their investigation.

“Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the scene, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1395 05/03/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”