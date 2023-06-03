Phil Mickelson fires fresh jibes at Rory McIlroy over LIV Golf: ‘They’d have to deal with his bs’

Phil Mickelson has fired two public jibes at Rory McIlroy as the feud at the top of world golf shows no signs of letting up.

The 52-year-old has been one of the most high-profile players to switch from the PGA Tour to the contentious LIV Golf, financed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF); the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

McIlroy, meanwhile, continues to be the PGA Tour poster boy and the pair haven’t been particularly intent on keeping any disagreements private.

That was evident again on Mickelson’s Twitter account on Friday, when he explained that, should McIlroy have a highly unlikely change of heart and seek a switch to LIV Golf, none of the teams would want to “deal with his bs” – shorthand for bulls**t.

During this weekend’s Memorial Tournament – where McIlroy is -4, four shots behind leader Justin Suh ahead of the third round – he had discussed the busy PGA schedule.

"We’ve all been advocating for an off-season,” he said. “It’s very hard to try to play your best golf when you’re really thinking about your swing, so that off-season would be nice to work on your fundamentals. I don’t feel like I had the necessary time to do that.”

Compared to the packed PGA fixture list, the LIV Golf 2023 calendar features just 14 events.

Replying to a video clip of the interview, a tweet on Mickelson’s account read: “As worn out as Mclroy (sic) was after the Masters and his need for an off season, LIV would be perfect for him.

"Problem is I don’t think there’s a (LIV Golf) team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs.”

It was the second time that day that McIlroy had featured on Mickelson’s Twitter.

Earlier that day, the American had been discussing a joke he likes to play on non-Masters winning golfers at Augusta during the year’s first major.

Ahead of the Tuesday night dinner – open only to past champions – Mickelson asks those without a green jacket what their alternative plans are for the evening.

Asked on Twitter if he’d done it to McIlroy, who has won every major except the Masters, he replied: “I haven’t asked Rory. I don’t think he’d handle it well. Probably tell me to F off.”

It all comes after McIlroy’s contempt towards Mickelson was perfectly captured after yelling out “f**k you, Phil” at last year’s Tour Championship.

And last year, before LIV Golf became a reality, McIlroy hit out at what he called “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant” comments from the American.