Phone mast deliberately set on fire in west Belfast

The fire was reported in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at the Stewartstown Road area of West Belfast on Thursday July 6.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “At around 2:50am, it was reported that a phone mast was on fire in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 126 06/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”