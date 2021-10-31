Photos: Dogs show off Halloween costumes as Belfast pub hosts wooftacular event

A dog dressed up as a super hero attends the Dirty Onion Dog halloween party which attracted hundreds of owners and their dogs on Sunday Oct. 31, 2021. Picture by Peter Morrison

Belfast's Cathedral Quarter played host to a Halloween event for some of the city's four-legged friends this spooky season.

It took place at the Dirty Onion on Sunday where the 'Halloween wooftacular' Pooch Social saw dogs dressed up to attend a party with their owners.

One couple Callum Connolly and Rachel Kelly dressed up as zookeepers with their dogs Edward and Paddy dressed as lions, while other dogs were dressed up as superheroes, cowboys and Where's Wally to attend the event.

Guests and their owners were asked to embrace the Halloween spirit with their dogs in fancy dress at the popular beer garden and bar.

There was live music, a fancy dress competition and doggy fair selling treats for the dogs - including Scooby snacks and puppy accessories. Dog owners and their pets had the opportunity to take a photo with a special Halloween-themed backdrop.

There were prizes for the best-dressed pooch, including an overnight stay in the Bullitt Hotel in one of their dog-friendly rooms so the furry winner can celebrate in style.