Photos from NI public wanted for Hillsborough Castle’s first ever exhibition on Royal Family

NI public asked to join first exhibit alongside iconic photographers

Calling all amateur photographers — this is your chance to have your images included as part of Hillsborough Castle’s first ever exhibition.

The Royal Family is one of the most photographed families in the world, and thanks to an exclusive new and intimate exhibition at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, visitors will be able to view personal memories captured by members of the family themselves, alongside official portraits and cultural moments over the years.

Photographers climb a telegraph pole to photograph Queen Elizabeth II on her coronation tour of Northern Ireland in 1953

From June 1 , Life Through a Royal Lens will see some of the most iconic royal photographs ever taken go on display, and they will be joined by a selection of images that will be curated from the NI public’s own personal collections as part of a new public call out.

The team are calling on the public to submit their own photography of official Royal visits to Northern Ireland — and up to 20 photos will then be selected by the exhibition teams to go on show alongside work by renowned photographers such as Norman Parkinson and Annie Leibovitz, as part of a revolving digital display.

All budding photographers will have until April 21 to submit their image and will be contacted directly if selected.

The pictures will join other carefully selected photos of the Royal Family throughout the centuries, beginning with original examples of some of the earliest photographic images of British royalty, as well as exploring the impact of photographers from Cecil Beaton to Annie Leibovitz in redefining modern royal portraiture.

Amateur snappers can now share their own visual memories of royal engagements in Northern Ireland, including what it’s like to be part of a famous “royal walkabout”, by submitting images for consideration via the Historic Royal Palaces website.

For more information visit Historical Royal Palaces