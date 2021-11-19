Physical punishment of Northern Ireland children needs to be outlawed, says Yiasouma

Commissioner backs campaign to amend laws and support parents

There have been fresh calls to make physically punishing children in Northern Ireland illegal.

Several major organisations have issued a joint statement ahead of International Children’s day tomorrow, asking the Stormont Assembly to change the law, and to increase support for struggling parents.

Koulla Yiasouma, NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, said: “Healthy child development starts early, brains are being built from their first days, through childhood and beyond, and research now tells us that hitting at any stage of childhood can harm healthy brain development and life outcomes.”

She added that children in Northern Ireland would “thrive” when policies and programmes began to support parents.

“ That is why we need to include children in the law that exists to protect over 18s from physical assaults and support parents to deal with behaviours they find challenging.”

A smacking ban is being backed by by Barnardo's NI, Children in Northern Ireland, the Children’s Law Centre, Mencap, NSPCC NI, Parenting NI and Women’s Aid.

At present it is still lawful for parents to use some physical punishment, which the campaigners say gives children less protection from assault than adults.

An amendment to the upcoming Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill has been planned, which would remove the legal defence of ‘reasonable chastisement ’ to ensure children are offered equal protection from assault as adults.

Ms Yiasouma added: “International research tells us that physical punishment is not effective in improving children’s behaviour, that it’s harmful, damages children’s wellbeing and is linked to poorer outcomes in childhood and adulthood.”

She said the “inherent vulnerability” of children meant that they deserved more protection in the law rather than less than adults.

“We need to give them the message that it is no more acceptable to hit them than it is to hit adults and we need to legally protect them,” she said.

“Raising children can be like sailing in really rough waters at times, and just as we provide light houses and safe harbours, we can support parents to deal with their children’s challenging behaviour in other ways.”

The statement from the supporting groups has said research has shown the prevalence of physical punishment towards children is decreasing.

In addition, there is also said to been declines in the use of physical punishment in around 62 countries which have reformed its laws to equally protect children.

Ms Yiasouma said the main aim of changing the law was “educational and cultural” rather than punitive.

“While there is understandable concern that legal reform may criminalise parents, we know that none of the countries which have amended their laws, have experienced a rise in prosecutions.

“The police and prosecutors have clear tests that they apply in considering whether to take forward allegations of assault against adults and they will use these same tests when considering any individual cases of assault against a child.”

She continued: “Instead, this move will help create a society which respects children, children’s rights and supports parents. The law is a powerful tool in changing previously accepted social norms. There is strong evidence from other countries that the passage of legislation, in combination with public awareness and education campaigns, brings about a further change in public attitudes.”