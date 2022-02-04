Picnic benches removed from Belfast Cathedral Quarter park after ‘brazen’ vandals target area

Police are investigating after public picnic benches had to be removed from the Cathedral Gardens area of Belfast because of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

The Cathedral Quarter Belfast page said the area has been persistently vandalised, with a “significant increase” in unruly behaviour in the city centre location since Christmas.

They said the PSNI has been contacted, with cleaning teams “flat out” in removing the graffiti which they described as having “destroyed the facade of the Central Library” building.

“So brazen are the vandals that the graffiti often reappears 48 hours after we remove it,” they said.

“This not only incurs significant cost but diverts us from our planned Cleanteam activity in Cathedral Quarter.

“We have been liaising with colleagues in PSNI and the City Council who are aware of the situation and like us, are doing all they can.”

They said the issue has gotten so bad that they have had to remove the picnic tables, as they appealed for anyone who may have spotted those responsible to get in contact with the PSNI.

“The ongoing vandalism and theft of the picnic tables at Cathedral Gardens takes place in early evening,” they added.

“We cannot let these vandals and criminals win. We are in the process of removing the picnic benches at Cathedral Gardens with the regrettable loss of amenity to the area.

“A disproportionate amount of our valuable resources continue to be spent dealing with this rather that enhancing our area.

“It is very important that all such behaviour and incidents are reported, this enables PSNI to effectively target their resources.”

The PSNI said officers are aware of “ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage” in the Cathedral Quarter area.

Sergeant Jackson said: “We have seen an increase in graffiti in the city centre over recent weeks, which is certainly not a victimless crime. These are local businesses, organisations and other statutory agencies who are greatly impacted by this type of criminal damage to their properties.

“Last week, an 18-year-old man was arrested and subsequently street bailed for related offences. Police will maintain a visible presence in the area and will work closely with our partner agencies to tackle these issues.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to issues of anti-social behaviour or criminal damage in the Cathedral Quarter area to contact police on 101.”