Pictured: Belfast baby death mum remanded into custody charged with murder

The 29-year-old mother of a baby stabbed to death in north Belfast this week has been remanded into custody charged with his murder.

Raluca Ioana Tagani, dressed in a grey tracksuit, made a brief appearance via videolink at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charge of murder of a child, named by police as two-month-old Liam O’Keefe, was read to her by a Romanian interpreter.

A further charge of attempted murder of a child, named locally as two-year-old Kayla O’Keefe, was also put to Ms Tagani, who spoke in Romanian to confirm she understood the charge.

A PSNI detective sergeant connected the charges to the accused.

Solicitor Sean Mullan, of McCallion Jones solicitors, told the court that there would be no application for bail at this time.

The hearing lasted less than three minutes, Ms Tagani was remanded into custody to appear again by videolink, on August 27.

The charges relate to an incident in the Brompton Park area of Ardoyne on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the house where baby Liam O’Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene. His sister is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

A vigil attended by the children’s father, Liam O’Keefe, was held in Ardoyne on Thursday, during which he thanked the local community for their support.