Pictured: Car crashes into Armagh paint shop

The scene of the crash on Scotch Street. Credit: Armagh I

A car crashed through the window of a paint shop in Co Armagh on Sunday.

Nobody suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident occurred on Scotch Street and the 85-year-old driver was described as "very shaken".

Emergency services were called to the scene after the car ended up fully inside the store.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they responded to a call around 4.20pm.

"Two appliances and one Station Commander attended the scene where an 85-year-old gentleman crashed through the front window of a paint store on Scotch Street," the spokesperson said.

"Thankfully he did not suffer any serious injuries but understandably he was left very shaken.

"Once on scene, officers cut through the shutters of the store front and managed, with some difficulty, to get this man out of his car."